Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY22 guidance at $9.50-$10.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.