JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,727.50.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $28.28 on Monday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

About Relx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.