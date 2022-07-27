JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,727.50.
Relx Price Performance
NYSE RELX opened at $28.28 on Monday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.