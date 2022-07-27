Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.81 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
