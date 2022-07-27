Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.81 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.