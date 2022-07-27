HC Wainwright Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -668,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

