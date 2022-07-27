InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

