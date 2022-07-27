Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.28 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.