Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
