Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

