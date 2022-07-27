Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.