Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Haleon Price Performance
HLN stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
