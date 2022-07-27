Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

