B. Riley Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.41 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gentex by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

