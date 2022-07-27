Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.