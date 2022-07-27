Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.
PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
