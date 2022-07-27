Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

