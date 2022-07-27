Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) vs. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head to Head Survey

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marpai and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.09 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 1.48 $79.04 million $0.64 3.73

Profitability

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

This table compares Marpai and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57% Global Cord Blood 40.29% 10.63% 6.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marpai and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2021, it operated three cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

