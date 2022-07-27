Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of GDOT opened at $25.93 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

