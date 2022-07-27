Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 313,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 334,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

