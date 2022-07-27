FY2023 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of EVRI opened at $17.93 on Monday. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Everi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

