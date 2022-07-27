Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $27.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPZEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

