KeyCorp Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.67.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $232.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

