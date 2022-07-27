FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

RGLD opened at $102.96 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

