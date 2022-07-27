Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $74.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $82.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $62.13 EPS.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.25 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 billion. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 1.5 %

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

MITSY opened at $423.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.