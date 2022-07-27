WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $13.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. On average, analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

