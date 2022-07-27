Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.69. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$279,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -17.99%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

