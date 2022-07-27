Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

