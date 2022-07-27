Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

