Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.