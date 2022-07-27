Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nordex from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Nordex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Nordex has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

