CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) versus Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Critical Contrast

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CureVac and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 2 1 1 0 1.75 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CureVac currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.82%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.71, suggesting a potential upside of 91.83%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CureVac has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.1% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CureVac and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $115.57 million 21.99 -$462.03 million N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.75 million ($7.20) -3.38

Relmada Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A -97.45% -88.07%

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

