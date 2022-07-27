Comparing Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,268.93%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.43%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -137.70% -101.89% Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.38% -31.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.58 million ($4.00) -0.26 Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$381.90 million ($2.38) -1.85

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.