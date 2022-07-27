HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE HEI opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

