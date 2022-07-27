Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFRGY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

