Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegion Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.