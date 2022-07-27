Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Sientra by 94.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 81,266 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 328.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

