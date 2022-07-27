Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY22 guidance at $9.80-10.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

