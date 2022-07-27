Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q1 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.00-7.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 2.7 %

VSTO stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

