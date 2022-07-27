Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

