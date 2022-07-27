Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.