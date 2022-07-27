Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

