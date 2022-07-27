Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $843.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

MATW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

