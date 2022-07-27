Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

