Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

