DA Davidson Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $72.93 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

