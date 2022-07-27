Cowen Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $59.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

YETI stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in YETI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in YETI by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in YETI by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

