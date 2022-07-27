Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.46% from the company’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

