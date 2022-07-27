Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.46% from the company’s previous close.
TV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of TV stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.