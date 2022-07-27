First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

