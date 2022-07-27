Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $52.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $33.53 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

