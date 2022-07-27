National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

