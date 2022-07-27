First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT Raised to $25.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.94 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

