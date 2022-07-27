TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Up 0.9%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.70). Approximately 37,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.25.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £3,202.56 ($3,858.51).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

