Barclays Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $30.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

