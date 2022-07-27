Barclays Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $61.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 71.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 419,391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

