Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $71.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.